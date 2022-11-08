Angels News: Four Players Officially Become Free Agents

The MLB offseason is officially underway. Free agency doesn't start until Thursday, but that hasn't stopped the stove from heating up, and rumors to start swirling.

However, before any of that gets started, players had to officially become free agents. And the Angels have four guys who are officially not under contract for the 2023 season.

RHP Archie Bradley, INF Matt Duffy, RHP Michael Lorenzen and C Kurt Suzuki are all officially free agents this offseason.

Bradley had a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 innings for the Angels this season. His last appearance was on June 25, as he broke his elbow in the team's June 29th brawl against the Mariners, ultimately ending his season. His 2022 campaign was a far cry from the 30-year-old's dominant 2017 season where he had a 1.73 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and even finished tied for 20th in the NL MVP voting.

Duffy hit .250 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 77 games in his first season with the Angels. Like Bradley, injuries derailed his season, as he had just 228 plate appearances in 2022.

Lorenzen went 8-6 in his first season with the Angels in 2022, with 4.24 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 97.2 innings pitched. Lorenzen also spent some time in the IL, but did make 18 starts for the Angels in 2022. The 30-year-old should have a decent market this offseason, as he looks to regain his 2019 form — the last time he had a sub-three ERA.

And as for Suzuki, he won't have any market this offseason, as he retired at the end of the 2022 season. In his 16th and final year in the majors, Suzuki hit .180 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 51 games. Suzuki's best year came in 2014 with the Twins, when he was named an All-Star for the only time in his career. He's also a one-time World Series Champion with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

The offseason is officially underway, so Angels GM Perry Minasian has a few days to prepare, before he starts working the phones on Thursday to turn this team into a contender.