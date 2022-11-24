Angels News: Gio Urshela Confirms His Utility Role For 2023

The Angels trade for infielder Gio Urshela turned some heads for two reasons. One, because it proved that the Angels were truly in win-now mode, and were serious about upgrading the lineup wherever they could. But two, because Urshela has mainly played third base in his career, and that position is occupied by Anthony Rendon, who has another four years and $152 million remaining on his deal.

Urshela wouldn't be playing at third, unless of course Rendon didn't stay healthy again (which is a real possibility). But that means he would have to play one of shortstop, second base or first base, which he spent some time at, but not as much as the 548 games he's played at third base out of the 582 in his career.

Thus, it raised some questions. However, GM Perry Minasian said they could use Urshela all around the diamond, and this week, Urshela confirmed he'd be happy to do just that.

"I’ve been playing a lot of positions the last couple years," Urshela said. "I think it’s going to be fun for me playing whenever they need me. I’ll be playing shortstop, second base, first base, third base."

Urshela's attitude about the change is exactly what Angels fans should love to hear. He's open to playing just about anywhere, as long as it'll help his team win in 2023. Minasian already confirmed he views Urshela as an every day player, so he may play all around the diamond to ensure he gets at-bats every game. He could be a real asset for the Halos in 2023.