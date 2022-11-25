Gio Urshela is going to bring a unique skillset to the Angels in 2023. The Angels are going to play him all around the diamond, both in the infield and potentially even in the outfield.

Going into the offseason, Angels GM Perry Minasian said he wanted to add depth in the lineup and throughout the defense. Urshela is going to fill that role perfectly, and get a ton of playing time along the way.

"We look at [Urshela] as an everyday player that can move around and play a lot of different spots," Minasian said. "I think we saw last year where there were certain times where it was challenging when we had injuries, multiple injuries, in the infield. We didn’t necessarily love the options we were putting out there on a daily basis."

Urshela is going to fix that issue, which Minasian felt to be the one of the greatest ones in 2022. But no matter where he plays in the field, he'll be out there on a consistent basis — and his new manager made that clear.

"No matter how it shakes out," Phil Nevin said, "I would anticipate Gio playing a heckuva lot next year."

Urshela will not only be a great help in the field, but in the lineup, too. Urshela hit .285 in 2022 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. He has a knack for getting on base, hitting a career-best .314 with the Yankees in 2019 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs. His third-base coach that season? None other than Phil Nevin. This pairing may just be a match made in heaven.