Angels News: Halos Assistant Joins Mets as Bullpen Coach

He's been with the Angels for the last two seasons.
On Tuesday, the Angels saw an assistant coach get poached by another team. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Dom Chiti, an assistant with the Angels, was hired by the Mets to be their new bullpen coach.

Chiti was been with the Angels for the last two seasons as an assistant coach. Before that, he was with the Orioles, Rangers and Cleveland as a coach.

Chiti also played baseball, although he never got higher than Double-A. He pitched in the Atlanta and Baltimore organizations for six years, and worked under Mets' coach Buck Showalter when he was with the Rangers and Orioles.

He will now be in charge of a bullpen that ranked 10th in baseball last season with a 3.55 ERA. Best of luck to Dom in New York!

