Angels infielder Jose Rojas is heading to the Korean Baseball Organization. Rojas, who was drafted by the Angels in the 36th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, debuted with the Angels in 2021.

In his two seasons in LA, Rojas hit six home runs and 16 RBIs on 42 hits. Rojas appeared in just 83 games for the Angels, but will look to make an impact in Korea.

Rojas joins other notable Angels who have made a name for themselves in the KBO. Former Angels pitchers Odrisamer Despaigne and Drew Gagnon have made an impact, with Gagnon being the bigger beneficiary with a 4.34 ERA and 141 strikeouts during the 2020 season.

Jose Miguel-Fernandez is another notable Angels hitter who made his first appearance in the KBO in 2019. Fernandez, who has a career batting average of .328 with 57 home runs, will be joined by Rojas on the Doosan Bears.

Things haven't been easy for Rojas, but if the resurgence of his Angels counterparts are any signs of things to come, Rojas is in good hands.

It still feels like a long shot we see Rojas back in the MLB anytime soon, but he will surely take each day in stride working towards his new future. The 29-year-old still has plenty of time to make a name for himself and regain the confidence needed to become a legit player in the KBO.