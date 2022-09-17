When you're 61-82, it could be hard to find motivation towards the season's end.

When your owner is looking to sell the team in the offseason, it could be even harder to live in the moment.

But when you welcome a division rival into town — especially one currently fighting for a playoff spot — the stakes get a little higher.

Coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians, the Angels are back home as they welcome in the 80-62 Mariners for a four-game set.

The Mariners currently find themselves in the fourth Wild Card spot, but just a half-game separates them from the Rays in the sixth spot.

The Orioles, on the outside looking in, are just 4.5 games back.

So while the Mariners have a ton to play for, the Angels will look to play the spoiler role.

Tonight, the Angels will be up against the reigning-AL Cy Young award winner in Robbie Ray.

The Angels' have some experience against Ray over the course of their careers. Here's how the starting lineup has stacked up against the lefty:

1. SS Luis Rengifo — 4-8 with 1 HR and 2 RBIs.

2. CF Mike Trout — 0-4 with 3 Ks.

3. DH Shohei Ohtani — 2-6 with 4 Ks.

4. RF Taylor Ward — 1-7 with 3 Ks.

5. 3B Matt Duffy — 4-9.

6. LF Jo Adell — 1-2 with 1 RBI.

7. 1B Matt Thaiss — N/A.

8. C Max Stassi — 1-9 with 3 Ks.

9. 2B Michael Stefanic — N/A.

On the mound for the Angels is Michael Lorenzen. He's faced the Mariners twice this season, and hasn't fared very well.

On the year, Lorenzen is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA against Seattle. He lasted just three innings in his previous start against them at home.

The Angels will be wearing their city connect uniforms tonight. It'll be their 10th time in the jerseys this season — they're 5-4 when they wear them.

Tomorrow night, Ohtani is scheduled to take the mound for the Angels against George Kirby of the Mariners.