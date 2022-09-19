Angels News: How Historic is Shohei Ohtani's 2022 Two-Way Season?

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has truly had a one-of-a-kind season.

As of Monday, Ohtani ranks top five in the American League in Home Runs, Slugging Percentage, OPS, Intentional Walks and Triples, and is just outside the top five in RBIs, Walks and Runs Scored.

As a hitter, he's having a Silver Slugger season.

As of Monday, Ohtani also ranks top five in the American League in ERA, Wins, Strikeouts, Whiff Percentage and SO/9, and is just outside the top five in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

The only pitcher in MLB history to have a better combination of ERA, WHIP and SO/9 in a season is Pedro Martinez in 1999. He won the Cy Young award that year.

As a pitcher, Ohtani's having a Cy Young season.

If Ohtani continues to pitch on a consistent basis, he'll become the first player in the World Series era to qualify among the league leaders as both a hitter and a pitcher. The first World Series was 119 years ago.

That's a cool piece of history, but it's far from the only record Ohtani has set this year.

So here's a few more places you'd see Ohtani's name pop up in the MLB record books for his 2022 campaign:

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs and get 10 or more wins in a single season. Last year, he fell just short with 46 home runs and nine wins.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to both throw and face a team's first pitch of the season. He was the Angels' starting pitcher and leadoff hitter on Opening Day.

Shohei Ohtani is the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs in consecutive seasons.

Shohei Ohtani is the third Japanese-born player in MLB History to hit 100 career home runs, and currently sits at second all-time with 127 behind Hideki Matsui (175).

Shohei Ohtani is the only starting pitcher since 1900 to bat twice in the top of the first inning before taking the mound.

Shohei Ohtani joined Johnny Cooney as the only players since 1920 to have 20 or more triples and 20 or more wins in their career.

On April 10, Shohei Ohtani was responsible for the hardest-hit ball by a left-handed hitter in the Statcast era at 119.1 MPH. Pirates SS O'Neil Cruz set a new record in August with a 122.4 MPH single.

And finally, potentially the best of them all, you could even see Ohtani's name in the rulebook.

Leading up to this season, Major League Baseball had to institute the 'Shohei Ohtani rule' to allow a team to have their starting pitcher also act as the starting DH, and leave him in to bat after they take him out as a pitcher.

Ohtani has made quite the impact on the game of baseball.

His 2022 season has been unlike anything we've ever seen before. He's been even better than he was during his unanimous MVP 2021 season, and will only continue to make history along the way.

Whether he wins the MVP award over Aaron Judge or not, we have to make sure to always appreciate the greatness that was Shohei Ohtani's 2022 season.