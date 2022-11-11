Skip to main content

Angels News: Injured Pitcher on the Road to Recovery

He hasn't pitched since July of 2021.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels may be getting some reinforcements in 2023. For the first time in 16 months, Angels RHP Griffin Canning has been cleared to start throwing.

Canning has been dealing with a back injury, and has continued to suffer setbacks that have kept him out of baseball for well over a year. 

In his career, Canning has pitched in 43 games across three seasons. He has a lifetime ERA of 4.73, and has 214 strikeouts in 209.1 innings.

Canning was a former second-round pick by the Angels in the 2017 MLB Draft, and had a lot of promise. Injuries have derailed the early part of his career, but Canning is still just 26-years-old, and will have a full offseason to work on his strength and build himself up for the 2023 season. He could end up being a key piece of the staff if he can have a strong offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Griffin Canning
Griffin Canning

USATSI_16276609_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Luis Rengifo Finish as Runners-Up for Silver Slugger Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18549306_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Wins Silver Slugger Award, Taylor Ward Finishes as Runner-Up

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18667760_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA’s Biggest Needs This Offseason According to GM Perry Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18901259_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider on LA's Three Biggest Needs This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18876555_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Looking to Improve the Bullpen This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992587_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223648_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Re-Signs With LA Long Term

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19149163_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Finalist Generating Trade Interest

By Jeff J. Snider