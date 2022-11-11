Angels News: Injured Pitcher on the Road to Recovery

The Angels may be getting some reinforcements in 2023. For the first time in 16 months, Angels RHP Griffin Canning has been cleared to start throwing.

Canning has been dealing with a back injury, and has continued to suffer setbacks that have kept him out of baseball for well over a year.

In his career, Canning has pitched in 43 games across three seasons. He has a lifetime ERA of 4.73, and has 214 strikeouts in 209.1 innings.

Canning was a former second-round pick by the Angels in the 2017 MLB Draft, and had a lot of promise. Injuries have derailed the early part of his career, but Canning is still just 26-years-old, and will have a full offseason to work on his strength and build himself up for the 2023 season. He could end up being a key piece of the staff if he can have a strong offseason.