Angels News: Jered Weaver Posts Appreciation on Twitter for Making Hall of Fame Ballot

He was one of five Angels to debut on the Hall of Fame ballot.
Longtime Angel starting pitcher Jered Weaver made his debut on the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame ballot.

Weaver, who retired from the game of baseball in 2017, was eligible to be on the ballot, since it's been five years since his retirement.

Weaver was an Angels legend during his career, spending 11 of his 12 seasons in Anaheim. He will always be remembered for his time with the Angels, as one of the best starting pitchers to don Angel red. 

After he was announced as a finalist on the ballot, he took to Twitter to share his appreciation.

"What an Honor and very humbling at the same time… being mentioned [with] these guys is enough in itself.. can’t help but see some old team mates on here that helped pave the way for me."

Weaver's career had its fair share of highlights, none bigger than his no-hitter on May 2, 2012 against the Twins.

Weaver made three straight All-Star teams from 2010-2012, leading the American League in strikeouts in 2010, and wins in 2012 and 2014. In his career, he finished with 150 wins and 1,621 strikeouts, and has his name all over the Angels all-time leaderboards.

As of the end of the 2022 season, Weaver ranks in the top 10 of the Angels' all-time ranks in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and pitching WAR.

He will always be remembered as an Angel legend, and he's now officially on the Hall of Fame ballot.

