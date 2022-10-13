Angels News: Joe Maddon Speaks on his Angels Tenure and Why He Wrote His Book

Joe Maddon has been pretty popular over the course of the last week. Ahead of the release of his new book, he's been pretty active in the news, doing interviews and talking about his tenure with the Angels.

One moment that has garnered a ton of attention was his blow-up at the expense of Angels GM Perry Minasian. When Minasian called down to the dugout during a game to tell Maddon to take out Mike Trout, Maddon wasn't too thrilled.

He joined the MLB Network to talk about his reasoning for sharing this story with the world.

"I’m just talking about this to illustrate what I’m talking about and that’s the interference from front office to the game itself and not permitting baseball people to be baseball people," Maddon said. "I got upset because Perry called down to the dugout. And that’s not the point. The point is if I’m going to talk about baseball trending in the wrong direction, I have to give illustrations and examples.”

This was just one of the examples he spoke about, as he dove into the bigger picture in the book — how baseball is trending in the wrong direction.

“I’m not into anybody calling down to the dugout unless it’s because you traded somebody," Maddon said. "Statistics or analytics has to serve baseball. Not the other way around. It’s gotten skewed for whatever reason. And now, baseball coaches, tried and true managers, coaches that have really spent their entire life honing their craft, now have to answer to those that have not."

He does understand the importance of analytics in today's game, he just doesn't like the hierarchy of it all, or understand how it got to be this way.

"Yeah I want analytics," Maddon said. "But I want a coach to be in charge of each position, and an analyst that answers to the coach, and not the other way around. It’s gotten to the point where the analyst component has become the superior in the conversation, and the coach has become the inferior. I want it to be the other way."

Maddon did go on to say he's more than moved on from the moment, and has no ill feelings towards Minasian. But he did express a ton of concern with the way in which the sport of baseball is headed, and wanted to make that clear in his new book.