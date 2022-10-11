Angels News: Joe Maddon's Reasoning for Lashing Out at GM Perry Minasian

Former Angels' Manager Joe Maddon has been busy over the last week or so.

Since the release of his new book, where he detailed a disagreement he had with Angels GM Perry Minasian in which he "broke baseball's code," Maddon has had several interviews in which he's shared a few more details on the situation.

Before the release of The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life, Maddon joined KCAL9 to discuss the moment.

"You get upset," Maddon said. "I mean that’s just a hot moment. You have to understand we’re all very highly competitive."

Maddon also shared why he got so mad at Minasian and felt the need to tell him off the next day.

"I’m a manager. I’m not a middle-manager. Therein lies the difference," Maddon said. "If you’re going to have me work for you, I am not a middle manager."

You can definitely understand why Maddon was angered by Minasian's call to the dugout. But it's up for interpretation whether or not Maddon's response was warranted the following day.