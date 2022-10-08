Angels News: LA GM Expects a Regular Offseason, Despite Ownership Uncertainty

The Angels enter an offseason of uncertainty. As Arte Moreno gets set to sell the team, there are many more questions than answers for a team that went 73-89 in 2022.

General Manager Perry Minasian, however, who's been with the team since 2020, says this offseason won't be treated any differently.

“For me, it’s business as usual,” Minasian said. “Nothing changes. I know ownership still wants to put a good team on the field. And I expect us to improve significantly.”

Something like that is easier said than done, but it's definitely a promising sign for the Halos.

As they navigate the impending sale of the team, it would be easy to get caught up in the rumors, and forget to work on putting a winning team on the field next season.

But Minasian, who's contract runs through 2024, knows it's his job to ensure this team does everything they can to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

And that starts with a good offseason.