Angels News: LA Shuffles Roster Ahead of Rule 5 Protection Deadline

They made some changes to protect a few minor leaguers.
The Angels made some minor roster moves on Tuesday just ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline.

The team designated three players for assignment, creating room for two minor leaguers on the 40-man roster. RHP Touki Toussaint, LHP Rob Zastryzny and RHP Nash Walters were all DFA'd, while LHP Kolton Ingram and RHP Jose Soriano were added to the active roster. 

Ingram pitched in 50 games for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas in 2022. He went 6-2 with a 2.67 ERA, and struck out 73 batters. The former 37th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft turned 26-years-old in October.

As for Soriano, he appeared in seven games across the Arizona League and Single-A. He had a 2.08 ERA across those 13 innings. He turned 24-years-old in October.

As for the three players DFA'd, Toussaint appeared in eight games for the Angels this season, sporting a 4.62 ERA across 25.1 innings pitched. Zastryzny allowed two earned runs in three innings with the Angels this season. And Walters faced three batters in 2022 for the Angels, allowing a single and a walk, and recording a ground out.

Ingram and Soriano are officially protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

