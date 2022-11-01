Skip to main content

Angels News: Luis Rengifo, Brandon Marsh Finish as Runners-Up for AL Gold Glove Awards

They still had incredible seasons in the field.

Current Angel Luis Rengifo and former Angel Brandon Marsh have finished as the runners-up for the AL Gold Glove Awards.

Rengifo was up for the first ever Utility Gold Glove, while Marsh was a nominee for the award in left field. DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees won the utility award, while Steven Kwan of the Guardians beat out Marsh in left field.

Rengifo enjoyed his best overall season with the Angels in 2022. He played at second base, shortstop, third base and in the outfield, and was truly the Swiss Army knife the Angels loved to utilize just about everywhere.

As for Marsh, he qualified for the award due to the 93 games he played with the Angels before being traded to the Phillies at the trade deadline. He's currently in the midst of a World Series, so you have to imagine he's not too caught up in the Gold Glove Award.

Still, it was an incredible season for both players when they donned Angel Red.

And Rengifo still has the chance to win another award, as he's one of four Angels nominees for the Silver Slugger. The winners for that award will be announced on November 10.

