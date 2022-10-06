Skip to main content

Angels News: Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager

The face of the Angels had some interesting things to say about his manager.

As the Angels season comes to a close, all eyes are on the upcoming offseason.

With the impending sale of the team, it could be the biggest offseason in Anaheim since Arte Moreno bought the team coming off their World Series victory in 2002.

There are tons of question marks in just about every area of the team, including who will be the team's manager.

Joe Maddon was fired in June during the team's 12-game losing streak, and was succeeded by third base coach Phil Nevin.

It wasn't an easy job for Nevin, but he did a pretty good job of keeping the team afloat for as long as he could.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His best player definitely took notice of the work he did.

"Phil's been doing a great job," Trout said. "He takes care of the players. Doing a good job with managing. He's fun to play for."

Trout also went on to say that the front office consults him for his opinions on these types of matters.

With all the question marks surrounding this team, this is a very eye-opening statement from the team's most important player

If Trout approves of Nevin, and wants to play for him again, the door is definitely open for a return in 2023.

Obviously Trout won't have the final say in any of these decisions, but his input will always matter. When Trout talks, people listen. So that's what we should do here.

In This Article (1)

Mike Trout
Mike Trout

USATSI_19159618_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Honor from his Teammates

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992587_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Chasing Home Run Records

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18694399_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Praise From Phil Nevin

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19150214_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon and the Reasons to Watch the Final Series

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18522561_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Anthony Rendon Reinstated to the Active Roster After Suspension

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19142452_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Rival Manager has High Praise for Shohei Ohtani

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135529_168396005_lowres
Angels News

ICYMI: Angels Top Prospect Makes his MLB Debut, and Fans Should be Excited

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16589037_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA in Agreement with Shohei Ohtani on Huge Contract

By Noah Camras