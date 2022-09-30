Angels News: MLB Insider Calls Shohei Ohtani one of the Most Talented Ever

Shohei Ohtani is the most unbelievable player in baseball. His 2022 campaign has been even better than 2021, in which he was named the unanimous American League MVP.

The fact that Ohtani's on a team that hasn't been in playoff contention since June has definitely kept his numbers somewhat under the radar. But his 7.2 no-hit innings on Thursday night got everyone talking about him as the season comes to a close.

MLB Network's Mark DeRosa had some very high praise for the two-way superstar.

“This guy is really one of the most talented ballplayers that’s ever graced any diamond in the history of the game," DeRosa said on MLB Central.

DeRosa then went on to do a great in-depth look into Ohtani's pitching on Thursday night. Despite not having his strongest stuff, Ohtani was as dominant as ever.

But the praise didn't stop there.

"He's doing things we've never seen in the history of the game," DeRosa said. "Oh by the way, he hits in the middle of the lineup and he's absolutely dominant."

Ohtani has truly been baseball's unicorn this season. We may never see a season like this again...unless of course Ohtani just tops it in 2023.