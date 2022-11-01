Skip to main content

Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Doesn't Know if Halos Will be Sold by Opening Day

He thinks the completion of the sale could be a long process.

Angels owner Arte Moreno is in the process of trying to sell the team. Moreno bought the franchise in 2003 for $180 million, just months after winning their first World Series title in franchise history. Twenty years later, the Angels haven't reached another World Series, have played in the postseason just six times and Moreno is looking to sell them for reportedly more than $3 billion dollars.

However, it may not be such an easy process.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred called the process "ongoing," and said the league is "conducting background checks of potential bidders before releasing any financial information to them," according to the LA Times.

He did not give a timetable for how long this process could take.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Probably too early to guess as to whether it will be done by opening day," Manfred said. "I think it is a really appealing franchise. I think there will be multiple bidders. When there are multiple bidders, it’s always more complicated."

That's great news for Moreno, but not so great news for Angels fans hoping this fiasco would be over with soon. It would've been nice to have the new ownership settled prior to the beginning of free agency, so they could have the opportunity to build a contending team as soon as possible.

Hopefully the sale doesn't interfere with the Angels' plans to field a winning team in 2023, but it's hard to imagine it won't be a distraction. The onus will be on Angels GM Perry Minasian to keep this distraction in the rearview mirror. 

USATSI_10980183_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: KC Royals Missed the Memo on Halos' Bullpen Catcher

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18219904_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Gets High Praise From Former Teammate Brandon Marsh

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19284304_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Noah Syndergaard's World Series Start Pushed Back for Phillies

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18689556_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halo is Getting the Nod to Start Game 3 of the World Series

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17987096_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Deserves 'Two Salaries,' According to Joe Maddon

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19316137_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: World Series Game 1 Has the MLB World Reminiscing About the 2002 Halos

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18985221_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Incredible Daily Routine in High School

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16244000_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Joe Maddon Doesn’t Expect to See Another Shohei Ohtani Any Time Soon

By Jeff J. Snider