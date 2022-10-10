Angels News: What is LA Rumored to be Worth Ahead of their Potential Sale?

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Arte Moreno and the Angels can now shift their focus to the impending sale of their team.

Moreno, who's owned the team since 2003, announced in August that he would explore the sale of the franchise.

Since making that announcement, however, it's been radio silence on all fronts.

With the offseason now in full swing for the team, there's a good chance we start hearing more about potential suitors, negotiations and how much money the team is worth.

We've already started hearing a little bit about the latter.

"The Los Angeles Angels will be sold for at least $3 billion, a record price for a baseball franchise, several MLB owners believe," USA Today's Bob Nightengale said. "The negotiations are brisk, and the sale is expected to be consummated within the next few months."

If the MLB owners are correct, the $3 billion sale would shatter the previous records in the MLB and all North American professional sports.

In 2012, Guggenheim Baseball Management bought the Los Angeles Dodgers out of bankruptcy for a record $2.15 billion. At the time, this was the largest sale in North American professional sports history. But since, it's been surpassed — twice.

In 2018, David Tepper paid $2.275 billion to buy the NFL's Carolina Panthers. This was the second-largest sale in history.

Across two payments in 2017 and 2019, Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai paid a combined $2.35 billion to own the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. This still stands as the record today.

So, if Moreno does indeed sell the team for 'at least $3 billion,' it would be by far the largest sale of a team in North American professional sports history.

Since 2003, when Moreno took over the team, the Angels have 1,642 wins and 1,496 losses. They've made the playoffs just six times, and never made it to a World Series.

So the $3 billion would really be an impressive turnaround, especially for a guy who bought the team for just $180 million in 2003. Talk about a good purchase.