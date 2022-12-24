He spoke very highly about the Phillies, but didn’t have anything to say about the Angels.

Former Angel Noah Syndergaard spoke to the media for the first time as a Dodger. He was mainly asked Dodger related questions, but the last one was regarding his time with the Angels and Phillies. Here’s the direct transcription of the question and his response, so you can see it all for yourself:

Q: "Hey Noah. Now with your third organization now in about 15 months, is there anything that you took, can take last year from the Angels and Phillies that you can use going into the Dodgers?" A: "I would say from the Phillies, I mean, yeah, those guys had an insane amount of talent. But I can honestly say I love those guys like brothers and the clubhouse was treated as such. A lot of good dudes with really strong personalities that really meshed well that just wanted to win baseball games."

Notice anything weird? No, I didn’t omit anything. This was the whole answer. He didn’t mention anything about the Angels. He either forget that part of the question was asked, or he just had nothing to say.

You can decide for yourself what the silence on the Angels meant, but I attended the press conference, and in the moment, it felt like he didn’t have anything he wanted to say.

The Angels signed Syndergaard last offseason to a one-year deal. Then, when they realized they wouldn’t be able to compete, they traded him to the Phillies at the deadline for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez.

Syndergaard didn’t spend a ton of time in the organization, but I’m sure he was excited to be moved to a contender at the deadline — he even got a chance to pitch in the World Series.

Obviously we don't know how intentional his response was, but it was still an interesting one nonetheless.

For those wondering, the Angels and Dodgers play on June 20 and 21 at Angel Stadium, and July 7 and 8 at Dodger Stadium. We’ll see if Syndergaard gets a start in either of those games, and what his reaction is like to his former teammates.