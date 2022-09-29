Angels News: The Young Guys to Watch Out For as the Season Comes to a Close

The 2022 season is finally coming to an end. Despite beginning with so much promise, it's ended in an all too familiar fashion for Angels fans.

But as the team plays their final eight games of the season, there's still a reason to tune in.

There's a ton of potential history on the line, especially in regards to superstar Shohei Ohtani. But that's not what we're going to talk about here.

The Angels have a ton of young talented individuals on this roster who should get the opportunity to be major contributors next season.

From the recently called up rookies to the former top prospects trying to live up to the hype, here are the guys you should be watching in the team's last eight games.

1. Livan Soto

There's no clearer sign that a team is looking ahead to next season than when they call up their young guys.

The Angels called up Livan Soto earlier this month, and all he's done is impress. In 11 games he's slashing .344/.371/.563, and is making an early case to be next season's starting shortshop. Soto wasn't even in the top 30 in terms of the team's prospects ranks, but has been a pleasant surprise for an Angels team looking for future contributors.

His play over the last eight games could dictate whether or not he starts next season on the Opening Day roster.

2. Logan O'Hoppe

After being a 23rd round pick in the 2018 draft by the Phillies, O'Hoppe quickly rose in the prospect ranks. He was the team's highest ranked non-pitching prospect in 2022, before he was traded to the Angels for OF Brandon Marsh.

The Angels decided to call O'Hoppe up on Wednesday night, allowing him the opportunity to get some experience before next season. He got a hit in his first career at-bat, and was behind the plate for a zero earned run performance from the staff. There's a lot to be excited about with O'Hoppe, and he'll have a chance to give fans a little taste of that over these final eight games.

3. Mickey Moniak

The Angels and Phillies were busy this trade deadline season. In a separate trade from the O'Hoppe-Marsh swap, the Angels also acquired another former top prospect in OF Mickey Moniak. Moniak came over in the Noah Syndergaard trade.

Moniak hasn't had a ton of playing time since he first came up in 2020, but hasn't looked great in the limited action.

He's hitting a combined .157 across his 153 at-bats, but has shown some improvement since putting on the Angel shade of red.

These last eight games could be crucial for the 24-year-old, as he proves he deserves a spot on next season's Opening Day roster as the starting left fielder.

4. Jo Adell

On the topic of former top prospects not living up to the hype, we get to Jo Adell.

Adell, the Angels No. 1 overall prospect in 2019, hasn't been able to figure it out just yet.

He has a career slash line of .213/.258/.350, with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 154 games across three seasons. If he plays in the final eight games, he'll have completed a full MLB season's worth of games.

While his numbers wouldn't necessarily be bad, they wouldn't be enough to live up to the hype of being a No. 1 prospect.

But Adell, along with Moniak, will have a chance to prove something in these last eight games. They'll have the opportunity to prove that they have the talent to contribute on an every day basis next season. And the opportunity to prove that the Angels may have a little flexibility in terms of what to do their veterans.

Most importantly, a strong end to the season for Adell and Moniak could be exactly what they need to go into the offseason with some confidence for next year.