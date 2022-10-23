Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Hints at Playing in Upcoming World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani's airport interview has garnered a ton of attention. Upon landing in Japan, Ohtani was asked about his favorite moment from the 2022 season. He gave a response that turned into headlines about Ohtani being unhappy with the Angels' season. People weren't too happy with the headlines, and you can watch the video above for the truth of the Ohtani interview.

However, that wasn't the only topic Ohtani spoke about.

In the interview, Ohtani was also asked about potentially playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. Some of baseball's best players have already committed to playing, including his teammate Mike Trout, who will be serving as the Captain of Team USA.

So when asked about potentially playing in the World Baseball Classic, Ohtani left the door opening.

"Many top-class Major League players from the United States and Latin America have announced their participation," Ohtani said. "Participating in this tournament is very appealing to me. I have that kind of feeling."

Fans would love the opportunity to watch Ohtani play on an international stage, so it'll be exciting to see what he decides to do.

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 7 and runs through March 21. Games will be broadcast on the FOX networks.