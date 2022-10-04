Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Praise From Phil Nevin

Shohei Ohtani is having a season like no other.

He ranks among the best in baseball as a hitter and pitcher, and is on the verge of becoming the first player in MLB history to qualify among the league leaders at both positions.

He will need to throw just one inning in his final start of the year on Wednesday to accomplish that feat.

Ohtani is also in the midst of a career-high 18-game hitting streak, and is one home run shy of joining Mike Trout as the third pair of Angels teammates in franchise history to hit 35 or more home runs in a season.

The team's interim manager, Phil Nevin, had some high praise for his superstar.

"He's the best baseball player I think anybody has ever seen, to be honest," Nevin said. "I really believe that. All around. I don't think there's any argument you can make that he's not the best baseball player that's played the game."

That is some extremely high praise coming from a guy who's been around the game of baseball since 1995. As a player, Nevin spent time with the Astros, Tigers, Angels, Padres, Rangers, Cubs and Twins. As a coach, Nevin was with the Giants in 2017, the Yankees from 2018-2021 and now the Angels.

So Nevin has definitely seen his fair share of baseball players from up close. But coming off a season in which Ohtani was named the unanimous MVP, he's been even better in 2022. So you can't really blame Nevin for praising his two-way superstar.