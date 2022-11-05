Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player

Ohtani didn't just wake up one morning as a two-way player.

Since coming into the league, Shohei Ohtani has been a household name for not only  Angels fans, but sports fans all over the world. Ohtani has turned into the greatest two-way player in MLB history, but it took some time for him to be able to master the craft of pitching and hitting together. 

In 2021, Ohtani put it all together on the way to becoming 19th unanimous MVP in MLB history. Ohtani finished with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs on a .257 batting average and pitched a 3.18 ERA with a 9-2 record and 156 strikeouts in 23 games. In 2022, he was, somehow, even better.

Ohtani truly has found his way into stardom and told FOX's Ben Verlander how it came to fruition.

"For pitching, I thought that adjusting was just about getting used to the ball. So rather than adapting to how batters react, I thought the most important thing as a pitcher was to pitch to my strengths," Ohtani said. "As a batter, if I were to compare, it was difficult. The pitches were faster, more intense. It felt totally different. At the start, spring training was terrible. They reminded me about it a lot. But when the season started, I think I managed to adapt."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adapting is a part of the game, and Ohtani has excelled at it. He may have even created a new precedent, where more players try to be like him. However, Ohtani's former manager Joe Maddon has already said he doesn't expect to see a wave of two-way players, because no one is like Shohei Ohtani.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_18961100_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Aaron Judge Beats Out Shohei Ohtani for Top Players Choice Awards

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18880048_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18831791_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Mickey Moniak on Potentially Getting World Series Ring From Phillies

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19035600_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18286250_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Childhood Teammate on How Special He Was Growing Up

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10722681_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18243160_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster Moves: Chad Wallach Clears Waivers, Elects for Free Agency

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18544165_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to Dodgers This Offseason

By Noah Camras