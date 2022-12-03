Skip to main content

Angels News: Sights and Sounds From Annual Kids Holiday Party

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Angel Stadium.

The holiday celebrations are officially underway at Angel Stadium. On Thursday, the Angels hosted their annual kids holiday party, giving kids around the area something to cheer about during the most wonderful time of the year.

The Angels have been working hard this offseason, so it was about time they rook a break before getting back to work. The best way to do that was through spreading some holiday cheer. 

Families got a chance to come into Angel Stadium, where they were provided plenty of Christmas attractions. Even some of the players got in on the fun. 

Zack Weiss and Mickey Moniak got to have some fun before kids stormed the stadium and paid a visit to some reindeers. While it's still nice and cold, who says they aren't allowed to play in the snow? 

There were plenty of choices and fun attractions for the young audience, lighting their faces up with joy. It was truly fun for the whole family, with the biggest attraction of them all waiting to be visited: the one and only Santa Claus. 

It was such a joy that even the Angels' front office and personnel couldn't stay away. 

Hopefully in the upcoming season, the holiday cheers gets carried over into overall team success. Championship aspirations are right around the corner, but for now, family fun is what matters most.

