Angels Roster Moves: Chad Wallach Clears Waivers, Elects for Free Agency

Angels catcher Chad Wallach has cleared waivers, and elected to become a free agent.

Wallach appeared in 12 games for the Angels this season, batting .143 (5-35) with one home run and four runs batted in.

Wallach will be most remembered for his role in Reid Detmers' no-hitter this season. Wallach was behind the plate for all nine innings, and even hit his lone home run of the season in that game. That will definitely be in the top spot on his list of memories with the Angels.

Wallach, who turns 31-years-old today, will look for his fourth new home since debuting in 2017 with the Reds. He also spent four years with the Marlins.

As for the Angels, they needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster to allow some of their guys to come off the 60-day IL, so that's what they've done. This probably won't be the last minor move the Angels make as they get their roster set for the offseason.