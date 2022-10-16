Skip to main content

Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency

They'll test the market this offseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Outfielders Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra, who each got opportunities with the Angels this season, have elected to test free agency.

Harrison hit .236 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in Triple-A for the Salt Lake Bees. He came up to the Majors for a brief stint this season, too, hitting .182 (2-14) with one home run and three runs batted in.

As for Sierra, he's bounced around the league since his debut in 2017. This year, he hit .297 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs with the Salt Lake Bees. He had a slightly longer stint with the Angels in the Majors, going 15-91 (.165) with five runs batted in.

Both players will test the free agent market, but will likely end up signing another minor-league deal somewhere else.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harrison is 27-years-old, while Sierra is 26.

USATSI_15866845_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Enjoying the Offseason So Far with His Family

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18329942_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halos Making Game-Changing Plays in the Postseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16517351_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Gets High Praise From Former Manager Joe Maddon

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18242262_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Joe Maddon Could See Himself Working with Halos GM Again

By Noah Camras
USATSI_8565552_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Posts Heartfelt Message to Albert Pujols

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18452456_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Joe Maddon Speaks on his Angels Tenure and Why He Wrote His Book

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16666927_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gerrit Cole Takes Subtle Jab at Free Agency Courtship with LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18997053_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin

By Noah Camras