Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency

Outfielders Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra, who each got opportunities with the Angels this season, have elected to test free agency.

Harrison hit .236 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in Triple-A for the Salt Lake Bees. He came up to the Majors for a brief stint this season, too, hitting .182 (2-14) with one home run and three runs batted in.

As for Sierra, he's bounced around the league since his debut in 2017. This year, he hit .297 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs with the Salt Lake Bees. He had a slightly longer stint with the Angels in the Majors, going 15-91 (.165) with five runs batted in.

Both players will test the free agent market, but will likely end up signing another minor-league deal somewhere else.

Harrison is 27-years-old, while Sierra is 26.