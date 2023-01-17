The Angels made yet another minor league addition, signing the versatile Taylor Jones to a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log.

Jones plays both the infield and outfield, and slashed .262/.370/.453 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 81 games in Triple-A last season.

Jones, 29 has appeared in 43 career games at the big league level, all with the Houston Astros. In 131 plate appearances, Jones is slashing .234/.260/.395 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, 36 strikeouts and an OPS of .655.

Jones has played at first base and left field at the MLB level, and could provide some depth and versatility for the Angels if they need it.

An interesting note about Jones. He's a whopping 6'7" tall. Not bad for a first baseman/outfielder — he can definitely cover a lot of ground.

For now, though, Jones will remain in the minor leagues with a ton of other recently signed Halos, hoping to make an impact at some point during the 2023 season.