Angels Roster News: LA Adds Four Players, Loses One in Rule 5 Draft

They added some minor league talent to their farm system.

The Rule 5 Draft has come and gone, and the Angels have some new minor leaguers.

The Angels entered the draft with a full 40-man roster, so they were ineligible to add players in the MLB portion of the draft. However, they were able to make some additions in the minor league portion, and that's exactly what they did.

With their first pick, they selected Ronaldo Flores, a catcher in the Giants' organization. Last year at Single-A, he hit .275 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in 69 at-bats. 

With their second pick, they selected OF Jared Oliva from the Pirates. In Triple-A last season, the 27-year-old hit .266 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs in 319 at-bats. He's also appeared in 26 games in the Majors, hitting .179 with 10 hits and two RBIs in his career.

With their third pick, the Angels selected INF Riley Unroe from the Mariners. Last year in Double-A, Unroe hit .264 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs in 368 at-bats.

Then, in the fourth round, the Angels selected RHP Willian Suarez from the Giants, their second San Francisco minor leaguer taken on the day. Suarez had a 4.76 ERA in Single-A last year in 17 innings pitched.

The Angels lone lost player was RHP Zach Linginfelter. He had a 6.54 ERA in 31.2 innings in Double-A last year.

The Angels officially have some new talent in their minor league system. They'll hope to help these guys reach the big leagues one day.

