The Angels' rotation is really good entering 2023. Between Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval, they have a really solid big three. Then, you add in the young rising stars in Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, and there's a lot to be excited about.

However, they're still missing one piece. The Angels have deployed a six-man rotation with Ohtani on board, and even though they plan to increase his workload next season, they still want to have six starters — and as of right now, they don't have a great sixth option.

That's why Angels television color analyst Mark Gubicza predicted the Halos will add another starting pitcher this offseason, when he joined the MLB Network for an American League West roundtable discussion.

"When you look at this division, the rotations are unbelievable — every single team in this division. So I still think the Angels are going to try to add into that sixth starter, whether it’s Michael Wacha or Johnny Cueto, somebody like that. And some back-end part of their bullpen. So starting pitching is still, even though it’s a lot deeper than we’ve seen in many, many years for the Angels, that is going to be a spot I think they’re going to add on here before too long as far as another starting pitcher, because they feel pretty comfortable with their everyday lineup."



Michael Wacha and Johnny Cueto would both be solid options. Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 23 games with the Red Sox last year. Cueto went 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 25 games with the White Sox last year. Both has similarly solid numbers, and would be a nice addition at the back of the Angels' rotation. They feel one starter shy of a near perfect roster heading into next season — one of these guys could get them there.