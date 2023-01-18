The Angels remain in the market to add to their bullpen. They’ve already added RHP Carlos Estevez, who’s hoping to get an opportunity to close, but he’s had just 25 saves in his six-year career.

While the team hasn’t explicitly said they want to add a true closer, they still may very well look to add someone with 9th inning experience. That’s why MLB insider Robert Murray’s recent report linking the Angels to former All-Star closer Zack Britton makes a lot of sense.

"I also think [the Angels] are a fit for Zack Britton, too," Murray said. "Just throwing that in there."

Britton is a two-time All-Star, and was one of the more premier closers in baseball from 2014-2017. While he’s not exactly that player anymore, he could still contribute to an Angels bullpen that struggled last year, and provide a ton of experience as a closer.

Last year, Britton appeared in just three games with the New York Yankees, as he was trying to come back from Tommy John surgery. He allowed one earned run and walked six batters in just 0.2 innings pitched. In 2021, he had a 5.89 ERA in 22 appearances. However, in 2019 and 2020, he appeared in a total of 86 games, and had an impressive ERA of 1.91. So maybe he could get back to that form now that he's fully healthy.

While Britton isn’t exactly the All-Star he once was, the Angels wouldn’t have to pay him a lot, and he could provide a lot of upside in their bullpen. And maybe the 35-year-old will look a little more like his old self now that he's well removed from his injury. This could be a true low-risk, high-reward move.