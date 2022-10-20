Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels News: Team Fighting for $5 Million from City of Anaheim

The team is suing the city.

The Angels are seeking $5 million from the city of Anaheim over two separate issues. One regarding the city council members decision to kill the proposed stadium land sale, and another over a fire station the city wants to build on the Angel Stadium parking lot.

Arte Moreno and SRB Management want the city to pay them a total of $5 million for transaction costs that include consultant, inspection and legal fees with the stadium deal that did not go through.

Council members don't think they should be paying for anything.

“I feel no obligation of reimbursing or paying for the cost that SRB management and Angels Baseball incurred due to the negotiation process," Councilman Jose Moreno told the Voice of OC. "It wasn’t that the city willy nilly decided we’re going to cancel the deal."

As for the fire station, the Angels claim that the city is violating their lease with the team by attempting to build one in their parking lot. They say that according to the lease, the city cannot build or operate "any permanent structure within the parking area other than the 'Sportstown' development." 

Moreno said if the city does go on to build the fire station without the consent of the team, they could end up in court, and be forced to start over on all the architecture plans, which would cost them a lot of money.

