Mike Trout News: Angels Outfielder Regretted Missing Out On Last WBC

He wanted to make sure he played this time around.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout is captaining Team USA at the World Baseball Classic this year. Surprisingly, he'll be participating in the tournament for the first time in his career.

In 2017, the last time the WBC occurred, Trout had the opportunity to play, but decided against it. That decision immediately came back to haunt him, and he talked about that regret he fault at his WBC presser last week.

"Last WBC, I was on the fence of doing it or not doing and when I decided not to do it, watching the games I kind of regretted that I didn’t do it," Trout said.

Luckily Trout didn't make that same mistake this time. He committed to the tournament early, and was the key catalyst into getting tons of other MLB stars to join, too.

Players like Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado all signed up to play, as Team USA looks to defend their gold medal. Harper won't be able to play due to injury, but there are tons of other superstars to fill his shoes.

Trout made it clear he wants to win this tournament, and with the roster they have, Team USA should have a really good shot.