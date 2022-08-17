Flailing Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Daniels

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday they are parting ways with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. Executive vice president and general manager Chris Young will assume oversight of the position.

"The bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division," managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis said in a release.

"While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward."

Davis informed Daniels his contract wouldn't be renewed and he would be relieved of his duties immediately. Daniels had been in the position since March 2013 and was with the Rangers organization since 2002. He was appointed the franchise's eighth general manager in 2005.

