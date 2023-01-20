FOCO launches new Houston Astros World Series Bobbles of Alex Bregman and Christian Javier.

FOCO USA has just launched a new Houston Astros bobblehead collection! Coined the "World Series Moments" collection, it will feature key moments that happened during the Houston Astros playoff run and during the World Series itself.

Here is how to purchase the new FOCO Houston Astros World Series bobbleheads!



The first bobblehead celebrates the combined no-hitter that Cristian Javier started in Game 4 of the World Series. It features him in a pitching pose atop a mound themed base.

The second celebrates Alex Bregman's key Game 2 home run and features him in a celebratory pose atop a home run themed base.

Both bobbleheads have the World Series trophies and logos on them! They are limited to 222 units and each is individually numbered. They retail for $75 and stand at eight inches tall!

