Former Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Mariners

Former Houston Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Seattle Mariners

Former Houston Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners designated former Houston Astros closer Ken Giles for assignment Friday.

The Seattle Mariners designated reliever Ken Giles for assignment Friday. The former Houston Astros closer made only five appearances this season for the Mariners after missing the 2021 season with an injury.

Prior to being designated for assignment, Giles started a rehab assignment Aug. 2. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness for his second shelf placement of the 2022 season.

Giles was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2018 trade deadline in a package for Roberto Osuna. After three seasons with the Astros, the righty sported a 3.57 ERA over 159 innings with 61 saves.

