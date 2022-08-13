Former Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Mariners

Former Houston Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners designated former Houston Astros closer Ken Giles for assignment Friday.
The Seattle Mariners designated reliever Ken Giles for assignment Friday. The former Houston Astros closer made only five appearances this season for the Mariners after missing the 2021 season with an injury.
Prior to being designated for assignment, Giles started a rehab assignment Aug. 2. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness for his second shelf placement of the 2022 season.
Giles was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2018 trade deadline in a package for Roberto Osuna. After three seasons with the Astros, the righty sported a 3.57 ERA over 159 innings with 61 saves.
Scroll to continue
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- Houston Astros' Urquidy Rediscovering Success with New Pitch Mix
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!