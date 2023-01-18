Houston Astros alumni Yuli Gurriel could be close to joining the Miami Marlins.

Free agent Yuli Gurriel may be close to joining the Miami Marlins, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

The 38-year-old Gurriel won a pair of World Series titles with the Houston Astros in 2017 and ’22.

Gurriel was signed by the Astros as a free agent in July of 2016 and he’s been there ever since.

Until now.

Gurriel hit 94 home runs and drove in 435 runs in seven successful seasons with the Astros.

His best season came in 2019 with a .298 batting average, 31 home runs and 104 RBI.

Gurriel’s production dipped last season, but he’s still a veteran presence who could provide some leadership for a team like the Marlins.

In a one-year deal, the cost would likely be reasonable, too.

