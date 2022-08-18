Bregman Ignites Astros' Run Parade in Series Split With White Sox

Alex Bregman continues to be a threat to any pitcher he faces in the box and on the base paths. The Houston Astros third baseman contributed his damage early with a two-out double to score José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel in the second inning.

The double was Bregman's 200th of his career and gave the Astros a 3-0 lead after Trey Mancini went opposite field for his fourth home run since he was traded to Houston. Mancini has nine hits total since his acquisition.

Bregman became the fastest Astros player to reach 200 doubles, only needing 765 games. He surpassed Altuve's previous record of 804 games, according to Francys Romero.

Bregman was granted an easy stolen base after doubling. The 28-year-old has been intentionally balked to third base twice in the last week, as the White Sox battery wasn't eager to give Bregman a view of their signs.

Kyle Tucker drove home Bregman on a 103 mph line-drive single that deflected off shortstop Romy González's glove. After three innings, the Astros had built a four-run lead off Lucas Giolito.

Chas McCormick knocked out Giolito in the fourth frame after an infield single brought home a fifth run. From there, the Astros strung six total runs on six hits in the inning.

Altuve and Gurriel both drove home a run before Yordan Álvarez cleared the bases with a 110.1 mph double off former Astros pitcher Vince Velasquez. Bregman — who was on a tear all series — topped off the scoring with a two-run home run to left field.

To make his day even more impressive, Bregman belted another two-run home run of Velasquez in the sixth inning. Marking his 18th long ball on the year, the third baseman accounted for a career-high six RBI in Thursday's win.

Gurriel supplied insurance in the seventh inning, singling home Vázquez. The two combined for seven hits in 11 at-bats while all nine starting Astros accounted for at least one hit.

Vázquez drove in the Astros' 14th run in the eighth, and Chas McCormick cleared the bases with his eighth opposite field home run of the season. The Astros ended their offensive bout with four more runs of position player Josh Harrison in the ninth inning.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Luis García Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Luis García notched five innings in his start Thursday. The right-hander carried a shutout into his final frame but yielded a three-run home run to Yoan Moncada — the thorn in the Astros' side all series.

García was relieved before the sixth inning by Phil Maton, ending his afternoon on the 97 pitches with seven hits and four walks to his four strikeouts. Maton allowed one run to score, stranding a pair in his lone frame.

Will Smith entered for the seventh inning, loading the bases with no outs to start. The lefty followed with a strikeout and two fly outs to end his contributions, allowing the White Sox’s fifth run to cross but limiting the damage there.

Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero closed the door with their respective scoreless innings. Abreu was only the pitcher to not allow a base runner in the entirety of the contest while also striking out the side.

In the first inning, hitting coach Alex Cintron was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus. Houston finished the day with 21 runs on 25 hits — both season highs — and went 14-for-19 with runners in scoring position. The 25 hits matched the franchise record.

The Astros escaped Chicago with a series split. The club continues its roadtrip in Atlanta for a World Series rematch starting at 6:20 p.m. Friday with Lance McCullers Jr. toeing the rubber in his second start against Braves righty Kyle Wright.

