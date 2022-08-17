Astros Drop Lead Late Again to White Sox

Knocking out one of the best pitchers in the American League after five innings, the Houston Astros couldn't find much to any success against the Chicago White Sox bullpen.

The Justin Verlander-Dylan Cease battle was highly anticipated. The two are atop the Cy Young race, and entering Wednesday's contest, the last time opposing starting pitchers both sported sub-2.00 ERAs over at least 20 starts into the season was on Sept. 11, 1985, per Elias.

And for Verlander, the 39-year-old yielded only one extra-base hit over seven frames. The righty slung 103 pitches, creeping near 99 mph by the end of his start. Emptying the tank, Verlander allowed three runs to cross on eight hits and one walk to his four strikeouts.

Josh Harrison singled home a run in the second inning to get the Chicago White Sox on the board first. The club found its next two runs in the seventh frame when Gavin Sheets doubled home Harrison and Seby Zavala. The White Sox took the lead in the eighth inning on a Yoan Moncada single to score off Héctor Neris.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Justin Verlander Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

On the offensive, the Astros kickstarted the scoring in the third inning on an Alex Bregman double, driving home Yuli Gurriel from first base. José Altuve was picked off at second prior to the hit, leaving Houston down a second run.

Kyle Tucker doubled home Bregman a batter later to give the Astros an early lead over the White Sox. Altuve later accounted for the club's third run on a fifth-inning home run to left field.

Bregman picked up his second double in the fifth before Cease was directed to intentionally balk with two outs. This marked the second time in the last week a team has intentionally balked Bregman off second base so he can't steal signs.

There's nothing illegal to it. It's a part of the game, but with his continued success at the plate and aid he provides on the base paths, Bregman is becoming more of a feared player similar to his All-Star seasons three years ago.

The Astros look for their first win of the series starting at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday with Framber Valdez taking the mound against righty Michael Kopech.

