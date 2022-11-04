Astros Head Home One Win Away From World Series Title

The Houston Astros can clinch a World Series title on home soil for the first time in franchise history.

On Thursday night, the Astros took a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park. They now head home with two games left to clinch their second World Series title in six years.

The stars of the game were Justin Verlander, Jeremy Peña, and Chas McCormick. Verlander was the star on the mound, earning his first career World Series win. He pitched five innings and gave up only one run. He struck out six Phillies batters.

Peña, meanwhile, was the MVP at the plate. He had three hits and two RBI on the night, including a fourth-inning solo shot that gave the Astros the lead. Finally, McCormick was a hero with the glove. He made an incredible leaping catch against the center field wall, robbing J.T. Realmuto of a ninth-inning extra base hit that could have spelled serious trouble for the Astros.

After a travel day on Friday, the World Series will resume at Minute Maid Park, where the Astros are 5-1 this postseason. They'll send Framber Valdez and his nasty curveball to the mound with a chance to finish off the pesky Phillies once and for all.

