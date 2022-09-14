Astros' Brown Picks Up Hometown Win in Rout of Tigers

A desolate crowd watched on as the Houston Astros took to the plate in the first inning Tuesday. Yordan Álvarez — the closest Detroit Tigers fans will get to watching an MVP candidate this season — clubbed a solo home run to right field matching his career high of 33.

The Astros took an early lead while the 13,820 faithful continued to watch on. But a section of fans erupted to the entrance of starting pitcher Hunter Brown. Sporting a grey attire, Browns' recognition didn't come from the Detroit class but rather from his alma mater.

The Wayne State baseball team was designated to its own section Tuesday, and through the broadcast, its presence was known when Brown was at work. Brown stretched for six innings in consecutive Major League starts, throwing 57 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

The righty struggled with command early on but left the contest tied for the most whiffs (6) as he progressed in the second half of his start. Brown ended his night with two runs earned on five hits and two walks to his six strikeouts.

Following Brown, Héctor Neris allowed a third run to score for the Tigers. Kody Clemens, son of Roger, launched his fourth home run of the season on a seventh-inning shot.

Detroit's route at a comeback was stopped there with Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly not allowing a single baserunner.

Houston Astros Right Fielder Kyle Tucker Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

On the offensive, Alex Bregman kickstarted a three-run third inning with an RBI-single to bring home Álvarez. Kyle Tucker topped off the frame with his 26th home run of the season, scoring Bregman.

Yuli Gurriel added two insurance runs in the seventh inning with his first home run since July 1. Fresh off the injured list, Aledmys Díaz had a two-hit night as the Astros pieced together 12 to their six runs.

Houston looks for a series sweep over Detroit starting at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Cristian Javier is scheduled to face left-hander Joey Wentz.

