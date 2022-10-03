How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phillies and Houston Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros will try to add to their 104-win total on Monday night as they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town.

This is it for the Houston Astros. Well, for the 2022 MLB regular season that is. They have already punched their ticket directly to the American League Divisional Series, so every game from here on out is just to add to an impressive win total and keep players fresh.

Their opponents, the Philadelphia Phillies, have something to play for. They are pursuing the postseason for the first time in over a decade. A win over the Astros or a Milwaukee Brewers loss will get them in.

There is a lot on the line.

Philadelphia will be sending Aaron Nola to the mound to try and help secure their spot. Nola has been no pushover down the stretch after turning in one of his best months on the mound in September.

Houston will counter with Lance McCullers Jr. who has been incredible since his return from the injured list in August. Albeit he needs to reduce walks and work on his control, but for the most part he has been every part of an ace.

It's going to be a fun series!

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Monday, Oct. 3

Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

