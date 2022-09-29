Astros Split Series with Diamondbacks, Wait to Clinch Top Seed

Skip to main content

Houston Astros Split Series with Arizona Diamondbacks, Wait to Clinch Top Seed

With a loss Wednesday, the Houston Astros will have to wait another day to clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League.

The Toronto Blue Jays weren't any help to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. With the Astros dropping their extra-inning showdown to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Yankees were able to escape Toronto with a win and keep Houston's magic number at one.

The Astros only need one more win or a Yankees' loss to secure home-field advantage through the American League Championship Series, if their postseason fate stretches that far.

But tracking back to Wednesday's loss, Houston wasn't showing much offensively. To complement a quality start from Justin Verlander, the Astros' offense was boosted by a fifth-inning, two-run home run from Chas McCormick to bring home Trey Mancini.

Verlander tossed seven innings of two-run ball, yielding one earned run on six hits and one walk to his eight strikeouts. And following a sloppy first frame, the Astros held their own defensively and off the rubber until the 10th inning.

Will Smith was charged with three earned runs on two hits to the two outs he recorded. Bryan Abreu couldn't extinguish the flames, surrendering one of the RBI knocks to score an inherited runner.

Yordan Álvarez remained out of the lineup Wednesday for the Astros due to soreness. The lefty slugger is anticipated to return to the order Friday following an off day Thursday.

The Astros return to action at 7:10 p.m. Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park. A probable starter hasn't been announced for Houston to face righty Drew Rasmussen.

