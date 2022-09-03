Astros Start September Strong, Down Angels on the Road

Houston Astros Start September Strong, Down Los Angeles Angels on the Road
With rosters expanding Thursday, the Houston Astros finally activated top prospects Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz for Friday's action in Los Angeles. The Astros escaped with a 4-2 victory over their American League West foe, but more concerns were present in the starting lineup.
Designated hitter Yordan Álvarez was scratched from Friday's lineup card with hand discomfort, missing his fourth-straight game. Making his Major League debut, Yainer Diaz slipped into the lineup and had an important plate appearance in Friday's win.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Diaz walked on four straight pitches. His swing-heavy approach was apparent in his previous at-bats and from his time in the minor leagues, with 34 bases on balls to his 136 hits this season. The righty finished his night 0-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Houston's first two runs crossed in the third inning. Jeremy Peña doubled home Chas McCormick, and José Altuve scored on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly, the latter of whom earned American League Player of the Month on the same day. The third run scored on a Yuli Gurriel walk with the bases loaded in the fifth frame.
Read More
Lance McCullers Jr. made his fourth start of the season Friday, working 5 2/3 innings on a season-high 97 pitches. The righty allowed two runs on six hits and four walks to his seven strikeouts.
Phil Maton, Héctor Neris, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero closed the door on the Angels. Hunter Brown dwelled in the bullpen but did not appear to warm at any point in Friday's contest. On the defensive front, Trey Mancini was again replaced by Mauricio Dubón late in the game, with Chas McCormick moving to left field.
The Astros return to action at 8:07 p.m. Saturday with Luis García countering righty Shohei Ohtani.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!