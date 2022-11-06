Astros Win the World Series After Defeating the Phillies in Game 6

The Houston Astros are the World Champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

For five innings neither team could muster a run as both Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Astros ace Framber Valdez engaged in an old fashioned pitcher's duel.

Valdez pitched 6.0 innings and struck out nine in the process. His lone run was a sixth inning solo shot from Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Momentum seemed to shift in the Phillies' favor as neither team's pitcher looked likely to give up another run. It always felt like one swing of the bat would determine the outcome of the game.

Though Houston was down, they were never out. After a fielder's choice allowed Astros second baseman Jose Altuve to reach first, shortstop Jeremy Peña's single advanced Altuve to third.

Following the single, Wheeler, who had been absolutely stellar his entire outing was pulled after just 5.1 innings.

José Alvarado was the one manager Rob Thomson called on to get Philadelphia out of the first-and-third jam.

Much like his appearance in Game 4 when he came on with bases loaded, the moment in Game 6 was just too big.

Astros slugger, and Game 6 hero, Yordan Álvarez was the first hitter he faced. Almost immediately it was apparent that Alvarado was struggling with command, and Álvarez took full advantage. He launched a 450-foot mammoth shot that cleared the batter's eye in center field to give Houston a 3-1 lead.

With the bases freshly unloaded, third baseman Alex Bregman worked a walk against a clearly shaken Alvarado. Kyle Tucker then struck out, prompting another pitching change from the Phillies.

Alvarado's night was done after facing three batters, walking one, striking out one and giving up the game-winning, three-run home run. Thompson then turned to Seranthony Domínguez to record the final out, but the righty couldn't get past Christian Vázquez.

The Astros designated hitter clubbed an RBI single to score Bregman, building Houston's lead to three runs with their fourth of the frame. Domínguez induced a ground out from Trey Mancini to halt the parade.

Héctor Neris struck out a pair in the seventh inning against his former club before manager Dusty Baker turned to Bryan Abreu for the eighth. From the taxi squad last Fall Classic to a high-leverage weapon this season, Abreu only added to his success with a clean inning, featuring one punch out.

And like he did all postseason, Ryan Pressly slammed the door. The closer cut down the Phillies en route to the Astros' second title in its franchise history, the club's second in this Golden Era.

