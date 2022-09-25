How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros at Orioles Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros were most definitely not shutout on Saturday evening for the third consecutive game as they plated 11 runners in an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Offensive performances from Jose Altuve who hit a two-run home run, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Álvarez catapulted the Astros to victory.
Houston will now look to even the four-game series on Sunday before heading back to Minute Maid Park to host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a two-game interleague set.
How to Watch:
Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
Date: Sunday, Sept. 25
Read More
Time: 1:05 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.77 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros and will face off against Austin Voth (5-3, 4.32 ERA) of the Orioles.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!