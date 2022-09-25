How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Orioles Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros came out on the winning end of an 11-10 slugfest against the Orioles. They will try to even the series on Sunday.

The Houston Astros were most definitely not shutout on Saturday evening for the third consecutive game as they plated 11 runners in an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. 

Offensive performances from Jose Altuve who hit a two-run home run, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Álvarez catapulted the Astros to victory.

Houston will now look to even the four-game series on Sunday before heading back to Minute Maid Park to host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a two-game interleague set.

How to Watch:

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 1:05 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.77 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros and will face off against Austin Voth (5-3, 4.32 ERA) of the Orioles. 

