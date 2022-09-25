How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros were most definitely not shutout on Saturday evening for the third consecutive game as they plated 11 runners in an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Offensive performances from Jose Altuve who hit a two-run home run, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Álvarez catapulted the Astros to victory.

Houston will now look to even the four-game series on Sunday before heading back to Minute Maid Park to host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a two-game interleague set.

How to Watch:

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 1:05 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.77 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros and will face off against Austin Voth (5-3, 4.32 ERA) of the Orioles.

