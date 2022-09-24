How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros will look for their first win of the series against the Baltimore Orioles after being shut out twice in as many nights.

The Houston Astros are so close to clinching the American League first seed. They thought they could come all that much closer to completing the task as they took on the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. 

Instead, the Cinderella story is also looking for a postseason berth and has furthered their cause by shutting out the Astros on consecutive nights. 

After their most recent win, the Orioles now sit just three games back from the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. 

Houston will need to get some offense going, hopefully the version of the lineup we saw against the Tampa Bay Rays will be present on Saturday instead of the whatever hollowed out form has taken the field the previous two nights.

How to Watch:

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 6:05 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Framber Valdez, who recently set the Major League Baseball record with 25 consecutive quality starts, will take the mound for the Astros. Michael Baumann (1-3. 4.29 ERA) will get the ball for Baltimore. Quite the enticing matchup indeed.

