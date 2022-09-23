How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros dropped the first of four against the Orioles on Thursday night. Here is how to watch Game 2 on Friday evening.

The Houston Astros will look to get back on track and inch closer to the American League first seed when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. They lost the first of four on Thursday 2-0 at Camden Yards as Kyle Bradish held the Astros in check once again.

Houston's magic number to clinch the AL first seed with 11 games left to go remains at five. Keep in mind that Baltimore is also fighting for its postseason hopes as it remains just 4.0 games out of the AL's final Wild Card spot.

This team is no pushover.

The series should prove to be a dynamic one.

How to Watch:

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Scroll to continue

Read More

Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Time: 6:05 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

José Urquidy (13-7, 3.96 ERA) will face Orioles starter Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.33 ERA) as Houston looks to claw their way back into the series. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19067093
Game Day

How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_14490835
Prospects

Report: Astros Prospect Whitley Scratched With Shoulder Discomfort

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19092664
Game Day

Verlander Records 20th Quality Start, Astros Fall to Orioles

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19073160
Opinions

Maldonado is on a Tear for the Astros

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19088024
News

Tucker Reaches Major Offensive Milestone

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19088222
Game Day

How to Watch Astros at Orioles: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19087464
Game Day

Hometown Kids: Tucker, McCullers Power Series Sweep for Astros Over Rays

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_13755256
News

Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record

By Ben Silver