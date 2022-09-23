How to Watch Astros at Orioles Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros will look to get back on track and inch closer to the American League first seed when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. They lost the first of four on Thursday 2-0 at Camden Yards as Kyle Bradish held the Astros in check once again.

Houston's magic number to clinch the AL first seed with 11 games left to go remains at five. Keep in mind that Baltimore is also fighting for its postseason hopes as it remains just 4.0 games out of the AL's final Wild Card spot.

This team is no pushover.

The series should prove to be a dynamic one.

How to Watch:

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Time: 6:05 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

José Urquidy (13-7, 3.96 ERA) will face Orioles starter Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.33 ERA) as Houston looks to claw their way back into the series.

