How to Watch Astros at Orioles: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros are on a tear after completing a sweep over American League postseason hopefuls, Tampa Bay Rays. Two of the three games in the series included shutout victories and the offense looked as efficient as ever.

Now, they will travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles Thursday, who themselves are having a Cinderella-type season. With 12 games left to play they trail the Seattle Mariners by four games for the final wild card spot in the AL.

Of course playing four against Houston will likely dampen any chance they have of making the postseason. Regardless, it will be a intense series with playoff implications on the line.

How to Watch:

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22

Time: 6:05 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Second baseman Jose Altuve is likely to miss Thursday's contest after being hit by a pitch in the elbow during the fifth inning of Wednesday's win over the Rays.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!