How to Watch Astros at Yankees ALCS Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros at Yankees ALCS Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros will look to build on their ALCS lead while the New York Yankees will try to avoid a 3-0 hole on Saturday evening.

The Houston Astros were the betting favorites coming into the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. They proved why in the first two games, outscoring the Yankees 7-4 and taking a commanding 2-0 lead.

Now, they will travel to New York and take on the Yankees in the Bronx. Maybe for the next three games New York manager Aaron Boone won't complain about the playing conditions and the roof being open. . .

Cristian Javier will get the ball for Houston while Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees. This will be New York's best shot at stealing a victory away from the Astros with their ace Cole having performed well this postseason.

On the flip side, Javier has thrown just 1.1 innings this postseason and allowed one earned run in that span, a solo home run. 

It promises to be an exciting one as Houston looks to inch closer to another World Series berth.

How to Watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Time: 4:07 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

