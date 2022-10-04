How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

After dropping the series opener Monday, the Houston Astros are scheduled to deploy Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander for his final start of the season Tuesday. The veteran enters the series 17-4 with a 1.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts on the year.

Countering Verlander, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to start lefty Ranger Suárez. The 27-year-old has posted a 3.37 ERA behind 127 strikeouts and one of the best gloves in the National League.

Manager Dusty Baker noted he would start his regulars the last two series of the season, despite having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League. But the skipper added he was going to pull his starters after a couple at-bats.

After six innings Monday, José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña and Martín Maldonado were replaced by Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, David Hensley and Christian Vázquez, respectively. This trend will likely continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!